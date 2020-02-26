Global  

Alarm And Fear Around Scene Of Milwaukee Mass Shooting

Alarm And Fear Around Scene Of Milwaukee Mass Shooting

Alarm And Fear Around Scene Of Milwaukee Mass Shooting

Schools and businesses were placed on lockdown following the shooting at the MillerCoors brewery that left seven people dead, including the gunman.

CBS 2's Jermont Terry reports.
Deadly mass shooting reported at Molson Coors facility in Milwaukee

Police in Milwaukee said on Wednesday that officers were on the scene of a "critical incident" at the...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Japan Today



At least six dead, including gunman, in Milwaukee brewery shooting [Video]At least six dead, including gunman, in Milwaukee brewery shooting

A gunman opened fire at the Molson Coors Beverage Co brewing complex in Milwaukee on Wednesday, killing five employees before he was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot, Police Chief..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:16Published

Evers, Morales, Barrett, Barnes hold press conference regarding Molson Coors shooting [Video]Evers, Morales, Barrett, Barnes hold press conference regarding Molson Coors shooting

Following a shooting at Molson Coors, Governor Evers, Lt. Governor Barnes, Mayor Barrett, and Police Chief Morales gave an update on the investigation and the incident as a whole.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 07:46Published

