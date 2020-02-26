|
Alarm And Fear Around Scene Of Milwaukee Mass Shooting
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago
Alarm And Fear Around Scene Of Milwaukee Mass Shooting
Schools and businesses were placed on lockdown following the shooting at the MillerCoors brewery that left seven people dead, including the gunman.
CBS 2's Jermont Terry reports.
