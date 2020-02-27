Bibb deputies make arrest in fatal accident

Global  

An 18-year-old was arrested this week following a fatal accident in Macon this month.
Shelby... bibb county deputies arrest a teen in connection to a deadly crash that killed a 14-year-old girl last week.

Deputies say 18-year-old dontavious brown was in the back seat during the accident.

Brown was arrested tuesday at westside high school.

He's charged with two counts of theft by receiving for stolen auto and stolen firearm.

Deputies are now looking for his brother, 17-year-old drequan brown.

He's wanted for theft by receiving.

Brown is about 5'8 and weighs around a one hundred and twenty pounds.

The fatal crash happened on february 17th on napier and habersham avenues.

Deputies say a driver crashed into a pole and several trees during a pursuit.

The vehicle rolled and ejected everyone.




