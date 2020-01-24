Local school challenges students to spread kindness

Plenty of pin* on the campus of chapman elementary school this wednesday... and it's all to help teach kids to be nice.

Today - is pink shirts and kindness day.

Students started their morning full of positive energy - running and dancing through these pink balloons... what staff call - the*kindness tunnel* it's part of a month-long focus on social learning... designed to help kids identify and stand-up against bullying.

Principal mike allen says his students are encouraged to practice respect and kindness year round... something he says adults play a role in as well.

"we need to model for our kids so we need to model kindness,in today's age with cyberbulling and all the issues we deal with as adults, we still need to model kindness for our students and our kids so that when they are out int he world they have a great experience they're kind and people are kind to them."

Today's kindness tunnel highlights ongoing programs at the school which challenge kids to be "kind."

Incidentally - chapman elementary has jus* been recognized as a positive behaviour interventions and suppport* - known as p-b-i-s - platinum school, by the state of california.

### we are less than