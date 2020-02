Study abroad programs suspended due to coronavirus concerns

HAVE HAD TOCANCEL THEIR"STUDY ABROAD"PLANS... AS THE"CORONAVIRUS"..CONTINUES TOSPREAD.ALREADY... AHANDFUL OF "U-W"SCHOOLS..

HAVESUSPENDED THEIRPROGRAMS..

IN"SOUTH KOREA."N-B-C 26'S "ABIGAILHANTKE" TELLS US..HOW ITS AFFECTINGCOLLEGES..

HERE.UW OSHKOSH JUSTANNOUNCED THISMORNING, THEY'RESUSPENDING THEIRSTUDY ABROADPROGRAM IN SOUTHKOREA.

NOW THEONLY STUDENTS ITAFFECTED THOUGH,COME FROM U-W-GREEN BAY.AS A U-WSYSTEM...THEUNIVERSITIES WORKTOGETHER TO SENDSTUDENTSABROAD...MEANING IFA STUDENT WANTS TOGO TO A COUNTRYTHAT'S NOT OFFEREDAT THEIR UNIVERSITY,THEY CAN GOTHROUGH ANOTHERU-W- SCHOOL.RIGHT NOW, THISSUSPENSIONCANCELLED PLANSFOR TWO STUDENTSWHO WERE SET TOGO TO SOUTH KOREA.U-W GREEN BAY ALSOHAD TO PULL ASTUDENT STUDYINGABROAD EARLY DUETO CONCERNS..."We've talked to a handfulof students here todaytheir concern, I hope itsnot cancelled but theyrealso really smart students,so when we talk about thisis our concern and thismight happen, theyre veryunderstanding about that."THE COLLEGES WE'VESPOKEN WITH SAYSAFETY IS THEIRNUMBER ONECONCERN...COMING UP AT SIX, ST.NORBERT TELLS USWHICH COUNTRYTHEY'RE CLOSELYMONITORING AS 8- OFTHEIR STUDENTS ARECURRENTLYSTUDYING ABROADTHERE...ALL THE COLLEGESARE CONTINUING TOKEEP AN EYE ON THESITUATION AND WHILEMOST PROGRAMSHAVE NOT BEENSUSPENDED AT THISPOINT.

THEY SAY IT'SSOMETHING THATMIGHT HAPPEN IN THEFUTURE.