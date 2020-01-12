Dem voters increasingly say Sanders best to beat Trump: poll 9 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:50s - Published Dem voters increasingly say Sanders best to beat Trump: poll A Reuters-Ipsos poll found 26% of Democrats and independents polled Feb. 17-25 said they believed Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders was the strongest Democrat in a head-to-head matchup with Republican President Donald Trump, compared with 20% who picked billionaire businessman Michael Bloomberg and 17% who named former Vice President Joe Biden.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Polls: Voters see Sanders as best candidate to beat Trump, leads with black voters nationally Two national Morning Consult polls show Sanders surging. In South Carolina, a state Biden needs to a...

USATODAY.com - Published 2 days ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this Paul Sinco Dem voters increasingly say Sanders best to beat Trump: poll https://t.co/CZB0Tjydzw YOU HAVEA RACIST ASSHOLE LIKE… https://t.co/qpDJX36ASe 7 hours ago Douglas Jacobberger Dem voters increasingly say Sanders best to beat Trump: poll https://t.co/Jrl2BgNxrq 10 hours ago One News Page Dem voters increasingly say Sanders best to beat Trump: poll: https://t.co/fL7Lt1SpgU #BernieSanders 10 hours ago Dick Colligan Dem voters increasingly say Sanders best to beat Trump: poll WELL, HE CERTAILY FRUSTRATE THE PRESIDENT! GO WITH BERNIE! 11 hours ago Connie Colvin RT @ReutersTV: Dem voters increasingly say Sanders best to beat Trump: poll https://t.co/rxX6YnKIVr https://t.co/xzBU5PTTZQ 11 hours ago Reuters TV Dem voters increasingly say Sanders best to beat Trump: poll https://t.co/rxX6YnKIVr https://t.co/xzBU5PTTZQ 11 hours ago Rosita Marrero RT @LeilaMovil: "But Sanders is increasingly attracting a diverse base of support, led by Latino voters, and it appears now that black vote… 2 days ago Leila Andreu💗🇵🇷 "But Sanders is increasingly attracting a diverse base of support, led by Latino voters, and it appears now that bl… https://t.co/9CF0l6XIyg 2 days ago