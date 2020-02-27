Global  

Proposal for new Jackson County Jail will be sent on to voters

Proposal for new Jackson County Jail will be sent on to votersThe County Commissioners voted 2-1 to put the issue to May ballots on Wednesday.
Proposal for new Jackson County Jail will be sent on to voters

Today jackson county commissioners held the final public hearing before deciding on wether or not to put the jail proposition before voters.

Commissioner richards voted "no" while commissioners dyer and strosser ved "yes."

"we do have a lot of crime here so this is one way to provide a solution to some of those issues becuase you have a lot of people with varying opinions and have imput nad its all import imput and im sure its difficult for them but at the end of the day i think voices can be heard at the ballot box and we have to respect whatever decision is made" both dyer and strosser made statements following public testimony stating that this is a decision that should be left to the voters.

Commisioner roberts said that she had concerns about the city of talent not being included and the increase in property taxes coming up tonight at 5 you'll hear from both sides of the issue and why people are for and against




