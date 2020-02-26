Global  

Health officials offering helpful tips to prevent spread of coronavirus

Health officials offering helpful tips to prevent spread of coronavirusThe coronavirus, which began in China, has now reached multiple countries.
Discuss well water contamination.

It will be tomorrow at 6 p-m, at maynard baptist church on juliette road.

The coronavirus that began in wuhan, china, has now reached mulitple countries.

Officials say, it's just a matter of time before it begins to spread near georgia.

41 nbc's rashaad vann has more on how people can help stop the spread of the virus.

Health officials in georgia, are preparing people on how they can help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Jones: we are having a global impact from coronavirus.

Brandy jones, the director of infection prevention at coliseum medical center, says with 14 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the u-s, there is a chance new cases happen in georgia.

Jones: in the united states we have 14 confirmed cases, none in georgia so that's good for us but you know whenever you have the flu virus is spreading there's always a chance that we can start seeing new cases.

The hospital aims to help prevent the spread by offering tips and educating patients.

Jones: things that we can do to prevent infection, the number one thing that anyone can do to prevent for more helpful tips, visit our website, 41nbc.com as the number of coronavirus cases outside of china continues to rise, the anxiety continues to play out in the global markets.

President trump spent some of his day in briefings with top aides on how the spread of the virus could impact americans,




