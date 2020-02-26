Trump campaign says it is suing New York Times over Russia opinion piece

Global  

President Donald Trump&apos;s re-election campaign said on Wednesday it was filing a libel suit accusing the New York Times of intentionally publishing a false opinion article that suggested Russia and the Trump campaign had an overarching deal in the 2016 U.S. election.

This report produced by Chris Dignam.
