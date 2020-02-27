Global  

Trump puts VP Mike Pence 'in charge' of U.S. coronavirus response

Trump puts VP Mike Pence 'in charge' of U.S. coronavirus response

Trump puts VP Mike Pence 'in charge' of U.S. coronavirus response

Trump puts VP Mike Pence 'in charge' of U.S. coronavirus response

Following a meeting with the CDC and other federal officials involved in the U.S. government&apos;s response to the spread of the coronavirus, President Trump announced Wednesday evening that U.S.Vice President Mike Pence will be in charge of the U.S. response to the coronavirus outbreak.
Trump names VP Pence man in charge of coronavirus response

The US President held a press conference to reassure the public amid infection fears.
Trump says coronavirus risk to Americans 'very low', names Pence head of US response

President Donald Trump assured Americans on Wednesday the risk from coronavirus remained "very...
