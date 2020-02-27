Trump puts VP Mike Pence 'in charge' of U.S. coronavirus response 55 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:32s - Published Trump puts VP Mike Pence 'in charge' of U.S. coronavirus response Following a meeting with the CDC and other federal officials involved in the U.S. government's response to the spread of the coronavirus, President Trump announced Wednesday evening that U.S.Vice President Mike Pence will be in charge of the U.S. response to the coronavirus outbreak.

