Los Angeles Oil Refinery Fire

Occurred on February 25, 2020 / Los Angeles, California, USA

Info from Licensor: "Here is a freeway view of the fire."

Recent related news from verified sources California refinery explosion sparks massive fire, temporarily closes 405 freeway near Los Angeles At least two explosions rocked a California oil refinery Tuesday night, sparking a massive fire that...

Fire breaks out at largest oil refinery on the West Coast Crews battled to put out the fire at the Marathon Refinery near Los Angeles which could be seen for...

