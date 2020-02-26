Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Los Angeles Oil Refinery Fire

Los Angeles Oil Refinery Fire

Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 00:30s - Published < > Embed
Los Angeles Oil Refinery Fire

Los Angeles Oil Refinery Fire

Occurred on February 25, 2020 / Los Angeles, California, USA Info from Licensor: "Here is a freeway view of the fire."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

California refinery explosion sparks massive fire, temporarily closes 405 freeway near Los Angeles

At least two explosions rocked a California oil refinery Tuesday night, sparking a massive fire that...
FOXNews.com - Published

Fire breaks out at largest oil refinery on the West Coast

Crews battled to put out the fire at the Marathon Refinery near Los Angeles which could be seen for...
BBC News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Marathon oil refinery explodes in Southern California [Video]Marathon oil refinery explodes in Southern California

The intense scene is at a Marathon oil refinery in Carson, California that exploded and caught on fire on early Wednesday (February 26) morning. The Los Angeles County Fire Department said on social..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:38Published

Fire at the largest oil refinery on the West Coast [Video]Fire at the largest oil refinery on the West Coast

Crews battled to put out the fire at the Marathon Refinery near Los Angeles which could be seen for miles.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 00:38Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.