CDOT to host open house on planned improvements for I-70 Floyd Hill to Veterans tunnels project 11 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 02:00s - Published CDOT to host open house on planned improvements for I-70 Floyd Hill to Veterans tunnels project If you've ever been up to the mountains on weekends, you know that I-70 becomes a bottleneck along certain stretches.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

CDOT to host open house on planned improvements for I-70 Floyd Hill to Veterans tunnels project RIGHT NOW NO WORD ON WHEN ITWILL BE FINISHED.







You Might Like



Tweets about this