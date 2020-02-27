International Automotive Components to Lay Off 111 Workers in Madisonville

New tonight at ?

More troubling news for workers around hopkins county.

111 employees at international automotive components have received warn notice?

And will soon be looking for new jobs.

Chief western kentucky bureau reporter erran huber joins us tonight with more on how these and other recent job cuts are impacting the area.

"i think it's a sad situation.

They're all like family here."

Charles cotton worked previously for nearly eight years as a press operator at international automotive components.

He brought his son along with him as he visited some of his former coworker?

Many of whom had to share with their own families they were being laid off.

On tuesday more than 100 workers received notice that come april they would be out of a job.

Those workers getting warn notices join a number of other blue collar laborers around the region finding themselves back in the job market.

Rapid response teams in western kentucky will now add these most recent auto workers to their list of those to hel?a list that already includes workers from pride mine, which saw major staff cuts in 201?

And from genesis mine and paradise mine.

Bu?

"mining is about the fourth mos?it contributes fourth most to the economy in hopkins county.

Way dwarfed by the manufacturing sector."

And ray hagerma?

President of madisonvill?

Hopkins county economic development corporatio?

Says that the investment in the manufacturin g sector offers not only stability in the local economy despite closures and layoff?but also opportunities.

"our hearts go out to people who have lost their jobs in these scenarios.

Certainly iac and any ongoing transitions that are happening in the mining industry.

But if there is any silver lining for our communit?and even for the people affecte?

There are other jobs that one could potentially transfer into."

And as iac workers begin preparing for life after their time with the compan?

Fortunately they won't have to wait long for speaking with employers.

"oddly enough, on march 3, is a community wide job fair that will be at madisonville community college.

And we've already gotten over 25 employers that are going to be there.

Right now i think our job count is over 40?500 jobs that are available at that job fair."

If you're looking for more resources an?a list of employer?in the are?we will link that on our websit?wevv dot com.

Erran huber 44news.