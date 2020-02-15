Global  

Sailor surprises son at Overland Park school

Sailor surprises son at Overland Park school

Sailor surprises son at Overland Park school

U.S. Navy Electronic Tech.

1st Class Andrew Hart surprised his 7-year-old son, Abe, Wednesday at Pawnee Elementary School in Overland Park.
Sailor surprises son at Overland Park school

YOU DON’T NEED AN APPOINTMENT.YOU SHOULD BRING EVERYTHING YOUNEED TO FILE YOUR RETURNS.A LITTLE BOY GETS A SPECIALSURPRISE AT SCHOOL.LARA: HIS FATHER JUST RETURNEDFROM A DEPLOYMENT OVERSEASHI!LARA: ELECTRONIC TECHNICIANFIRST CLASS ANDREW HARTSURPRISED HIS 7-YEAR-OLD SON ATPAWNEE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL INOVERLAND PARK.HART HASN’T SEEN HIS SON ABE IN8 MONTHS.HE SAYS THE SURPRISE COUDN’THAVE BEEN BETTER.




