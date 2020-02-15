Sailor surprises son at Overland Park school

YOU DON’T NEED AN APPOINTMENT.YOU SHOULD BRING EVERYTHING YOUNEED TO FILE YOUR RETURNS.A LITTLE BOY GETS A SPECIALSURPRISE AT SCHOOL.LARA: HIS FATHER JUST RETURNEDFROM A DEPLOYMENT OVERSEASHI!LARA: ELECTRONIC TECHNICIANFIRST CLASS ANDREW HARTSURPRISED HIS 7-YEAR-OLD SON ATPAWNEE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL INOVERLAND PARK.HART HASN’T SEEN HIS SON ABE IN8 MONTHS.HE SAYS THE SURPRISE COUDN’THAVE BEEN BETTER.



