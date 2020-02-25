Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Donald Trump > Trump blames stock drop on Democratic candidates, coronavirus

Trump blames stock drop on Democratic candidates, coronavirus

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:18s - Published < > Embed
Trump blames stock drop on Democratic candidates, coronavirus

Trump blames stock drop on Democratic candidates, coronavirus

When asked by a reporter during a news conference Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump attributed the drop in the stock market to both the Democratic presidential field and the spread of the coronavirus.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Trump blames stock drop on Democratic candidates, coronavirus

Global stock markets have slumped in recent days due to worries over a prolonged disruption to supply chains and economies from the virus, which has infected about 80,000 people and killed nearly 3,000, mostly in China.

U.S. stocks turned lower in afternoon trading on Wednesday in a fresh wave of selling sparked by fears of the coronavirus spreading in the United States.

The S&P 500 index fell for a fifth straight day and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended down 123.77 points, or 0.46%.



Recent related news from verified sources

Democratic debate: Candidates take aim at Trump over coronavirus crisis

Democratic debate: Candidates take aim at Trump over coronavirus crisisSeveral of the Democratic candidates sharply criticised US President Donald Trump for his...
New Zealand Herald - Published Also reported by •euronews


News Brief: Coronavirus Fallout, Democratic Debate, Trump's India Trip

As the coronavirus spreads, there are fears it will become a pandemic. Democratic candidates for...
NPR - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Pres. Trump Puts VP Pence In Charge Of Coronavirus Task Force [Video]Pres. Trump Puts VP Pence In Charge Of Coronavirus Task Force

President Trump said Wednesday that the U.S. will spend whatever it takes to tackle the growing coronavirus outbreak. CBS News' Skyler Henry reports. (2-26-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:27Published

Trump puts VP Mike Pence 'in charge' of U.S. coronavirus response [Video]Trump puts VP Mike Pence 'in charge' of U.S. coronavirus response

Following a meeting with the CDC and other federal officials involved in the U.S. government&apos;s response to the spread of the coronavirus, President Trump announced Wednesday evening that..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.