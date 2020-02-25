Trump blames stock drop on Democratic candidates, coronavirus 14 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:18s - Published Trump blames stock drop on Democratic candidates, coronavirus When asked by a reporter during a news conference Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump attributed the drop in the stock market to both the Democratic presidential field and the spread of the coronavirus.

Tweets about this andy fabo @GermanyTrump @realDonaldTrump Anyone else totally bored of TRUMP- EGOTRIP 2020? He even manages to make the COVID1… https://t.co/vnVHuQgZFN 2 minutes ago Rowan Celeste RT @jonfavs: At his press conference about a potential global pandemic, Trump blames this week’s 2,000-point drop in the stock market on la… 2 minutes ago Democrats Unite! Trump blames stock drop on Democratic candidates, coronavirus https://t.co/6AOLUzPYF8 via @Yahoo 35 minutes ago Business News Trump blames stock drop on Democratic candidates, coronavirus https://t.co/olqKRZh0sm via @circleboom 44 minutes ago EJM @NikkiHaley So condescending Nikki. Did you listen to Trump’s coronavirus conference? It’s like the flu but not t… https://t.co/f3ybbblnW4 2 hours ago Rick Wait,did Trump not try to tout the 'great stock market' as proof that he's the best? Did I hear him cite the marke… https://t.co/xxtNp3LEbN 2 hours ago greenkontractor Trump blames stock drop on Democratic candidates, coronavirus... 2 hours ago