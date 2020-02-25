Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Trump blames stock drop on Democratic candidates, coronavirus

Trump blames stock drop on Democratic candidates, coronavirus

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:18s - Published < > Embed
Trump blames stock drop on Democratic candidates, coronavirus

Trump blames stock drop on Democratic candidates, coronavirus

When asked by a reporter during a news conference Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump attributed the drop in the stock market to both the Democratic presidential field and the spread of the coronavirus.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus Failures by Trump Feed a Market Dive, Democrats Say

Democratic presidential candidates tore into President Donald Trump's response to the coronavirus...
Newsmax - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

aefabo

andy fabo @GermanyTrump @realDonaldTrump Anyone else totally bored of TRUMP- EGOTRIP 2020? He even manages to make the COVID1… https://t.co/vnVHuQgZFN 2 minutes ago

rowan_celeste

Rowan Celeste RT @jonfavs: At his press conference about a potential global pandemic, Trump blames this week’s 2,000-point drop in the stock market on la… 2 minutes ago

StopTrumpsReign

Democrats Unite! Trump blames stock drop on Democratic candidates, coronavirus https://t.co/6AOLUzPYF8 via @Yahoo 35 minutes ago

Gander_News_g4

Business News Trump blames stock drop on Democratic candidates, coronavirus https://t.co/olqKRZh0sm via @circleboom 44 minutes ago

MoulderE

EJM @NikkiHaley So condescending Nikki. Did you listen to Trump’s coronavirus conference? It’s like the flu but not t… https://t.co/f3ybbblnW4 2 hours ago

qdog1125

Rick Wait,did Trump not try to tout the 'great stock market' as proof that he's the best? Did I hear him cite the marke… https://t.co/xxtNp3LEbN 2 hours ago

greenkontractor

greenkontractor Trump blames stock drop on Democratic candidates, coronavirus... 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Top Moments From the Democratic Debate in South Carolina [Video]Top Moments From the Democratic Debate in South Carolina

Top Moments From the Democratic Debate in South Carolina The debate was marked by fiery arguments, with the candidates shouting over each other on several issues. Fresh off his win of the Nevada..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:41Published

CDC warns U.S. on coronavirus; stock losses deepen [Video]CDC warns U.S. on coronavirus; stock losses deepen

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday alerted Americans to prepare for the possible spead of the coronavirus to the U.S., sparking another sharp drop on Wall Street. Conway G...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:27Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.