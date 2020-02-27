WEB EXTRA: President Trump Announces Vice President Head Of Corona Task Force

Global  

President Trump is putting Vice President Mike Pence in charge of the coronavirus response.

The vice president says he will work with the coronavirus task force and “bring to the president the best options for action to see to the safety and well-being and health of the American people.”
