Colorado House passes bill to repeal state's death penalty to Gov. Polis' desk 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:40s - Published Colorado House passes bill to repeal state's death penalty to Gov. Polis' desk The bill to repeal Colorado’s death penalty cleared its final legislative hurdle Wednesday afternoon in a 38-27 vote in the House of Representatives, and the governor’s office says he will sign the measure in what is expected to be one of the most consequential moments of the 2020 legislative session.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Lisa Hill RT @blairmiller: The Colorado House just voted 38-27 to send the bill to repeal Colorado’s death penalty to the desk of Gov. Jared Polis, w… 10 minutes ago Jeff Anastasio RT @DenverChannel: NEW: The Colorado House just voted 38-27 to send the bill to repeal Colorado’s death penalty to the desk of Gov. Jared P… 26 minutes ago T C RT @theappeal: BREAKING: The Colorado state House has passed a bill to repeal the death penalty. The state Senate passed it in January. It… 51 minutes ago Abby RT @RDunhamDPIC: Colorado House passes bill to repeal state's #deathpenalty to Gov. @jaredpolis' desk. https://t.co/a1BIxiUqBQ @DenverChann… 2 hours ago