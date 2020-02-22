opioid lawsuits

C1 3 kentucky...for one- point-six-billion dollars.

At the same time...mallinckrodt is filing for bankruptcy.

The payments for plaintiffs will be received over an eight-year period.

Money will be used to help take care of addiction costs and other needs.

Listen to these numbers....the national survey on drug use and health says more than 10- million americans misused opioids in 20-18.

And, according to the c-d-c...more than 70-thousand people had died from drug overdoses in 20-17.