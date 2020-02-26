Global  

Columbia Gas Will Pay $53M Fine After Explosions; Eversource Purchases Assets

Columbia Gas Will Pay $53M Fine After Explosions; Eversource Purchases Assets

Columbia Gas Will Pay $53M Fine After Explosions; Eversource Purchases Assets

Eversource Energy has reached an agreement to purchase the natural gas assets of Columbia Gas in Massachusetts for $1.1 billion.

WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.
Eversource to buy assets of Columbia Gas of Massachusetts

Eversource Energy, the largest energy company in New England, agreed to buy the assets of Columbia...
bizjournals - Published


mdcoletti

Matt in MA RT @lisakashinsky: NEW @EversourceMA says it will acquire @ColumbiaGasMA assets for $1.1 billion hours after feds announced CG would plead… 3 hours ago

lisakashinsky

Lisa Kashinsky NEW @EversourceMA says it will acquire @ColumbiaGasMA assets for $1.1 billion hours after feds announced CG would p… https://t.co/cYjP6neatz 5 hours ago

ManyAdrians

Adrian Ma RT @WBUR: Columbia Gas will pay a record fine and leave the state, says @DMAnews1, 17 months after the deadly pipeline disaster in the Merr… 6 hours ago

WBUR

WBUR Columbia Gas will pay a record fine and leave the state, says @DMAnews1, 17 months after the deadly pipeline disast… https://t.co/1spwiosMbG 7 hours ago

KarenHenselTV

Karen Hensel Columbia Gas will pay a $53 million fine and leave the state of Massachusetts after “putting profits before safety” 13 hours ago

fox28columbus

WTTE FOX 28 Columbia Gas of Massachusetts will pay a $53 million fine after a natural gas explosions in Massachusetts killed on… https://t.co/ZDahecSrY5 13 hours ago


WBZ Evening News Update For Feb. 26 [Video]WBZ Evening News Update For Feb. 26

Hundreds being monitored in Mass. due to coronavirus; Two people shot in incident at hotel in Brockton; Columbia Gas will pay $53 million for Merrimack Valley explosions; Heavy rain Thursday.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:14Published

Columbia Gas Will Pay $53M Fine For Merrimack Valley Explosions [Video]Columbia Gas Will Pay $53M Fine For Merrimack Valley Explosions

Columbia Gas of Massachusetts will pay a $53 million fine for its role in the deadly 2018 Merrimack Valley gas explosions. WBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:50Published

