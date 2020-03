Trooper-involved shooting in Tahlequah on February 27, 2020 < > Embed Video Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 - Duration: 01:03s - Published Trooper-involved shooting in Tahlequah 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Trooper-involved shooting in Tahlequah SHOT BY AN OKLAHOMA HIGHWAYTROOPER. HERE ON HIGHWAY 51.O-H-P IS HERE INVESTIGATING.THE SHOOTING HAPPENED AROUNDTWO THIS AFTERNOON. THOMSONWAS IN THE PASSENGER SEAT OFTHE VEHICLE THEY WERE TRYINGTO PULL OVER. TO ISSUE HIMAN ARREST WARRANT...BECAUSE THEY BELIEVE THOMSONIS CONNECTED TO ANOTHERSHOOTING FROM OVER THEWEEKEND... WHEN FORT GIBSONOFFICERS WERE SHOT AT DURINGA TRAFFIC STOP. TODAY. WHENTHEY TRACKED THOMSON DOWN.THEY SIGNALED HIS VEHICLE TOPULLOVER. THOMSON WAS INTHE PASSENGER SEAT. WE'RETOLD WHEN THE VEHICLESTOPPED. HE POINTED A GUN ATTROOPERS. THAT'S WHEN ONETROOPER SHOT THOMSON. HEDIED AT THE SCENE. THEPERSON WITH HIM WASARRESTED.O-H-P HAS THIS SECTION OFTHE HIGHWAY CLOSED OFF.VEHICLES HEADING NORTH AREBEING REROUTED FROM HIGHWAY51 TO AIRPORT PARKWAY. LIVEIN TAHLEQUAH. I'M SIERRAPIZARRO. 2 WORKS FOR YOU.HAPPENING NOW.. PARENTSAND FAMILIES ARE MEETINGWITH TULSA PUBLIC SCHOOLS TODISCUSS THE INDIA





