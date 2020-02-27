Clinton County APC takes first step towards large solar farm

Farms. the clinton the clinton county area plan commission made the first of many steps towards a nearly 18-hundred acre solar farm.

News 18's anna darling attended the full meeting to learn about community concerns.

And the company's plans to address those concerns.

It was standing room only as clinton county community members learned more about a proposed solar farm.

Wednesday night the board voted to favorably recommend the zoning overlay.

Dan sheets is the president of the apc.

"but this is not the last stop, it's only a recommendation.

The county commissioners will be reviewing this possibly at the next meeting."

It would take 1,777 acres from an area just north of frankfort.

A big concern discussed by community members was the impact to the environment.

Specifically wildlife and the water sources in the area.

"i think it's going to be a big benefit to water quality because we are taking this land out of row crop production, we're going to reduce nitrogen loads and silt loads" a project manager also explained how the planting of prairie grass and pollenators will have a positive impact on the land, water and wildlife.

Another concern was the benefit to the county.

"revenue wise this is a 38 million dollar return to the county."

They brought in an expert to talk about the impact on property values.

Sheets says this will be a medium between those who want peaceful country living and wind farms. "i think it does reach that point to where it's something in between, during our wind farm meetings solar was the top items people wanted to see" anna darling news 18 the county commissioners have the final say on the zoning overlay.

Several commissioners attended wednesday's meeting to hear testimony their next meeting is on march 2nd at 9am.