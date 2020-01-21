Global  

Woman Falls Through Wooden Porch While Carrying Easter Eggs and Walking Along Baby Stroller

Woman Falls Through Wooden Porch While Carrying Easter Eggs and Walking Along Baby Stroller

Woman Falls Through Wooden Porch While Carrying Easter Eggs and Walking Along Baby Stroller

This woman was carrying easter eggs in her hands and was pushing her baby's stroller.

She was walking smoothly on the wooden porch when suddenly her leg went through the gap as the wood broke.

She fell abruptly losing almost all the eggs on the floor.

However, she didn't hurt herself as she remained seated for a while and then stood back up again.
