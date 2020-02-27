The Real Barry Goldberg Ruins Ultimate Frisbee 14 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: ABC - Duration: 01:13s - Published The Real Barry Goldberg Ruins Ultimate Frisbee After Barry Goldberg (Troy Gentile) lets Geoff Schwartz (Sam Lerner) borrow his identity, he gets jealous of how much fun he's having around campus and decides to crash his ultimate frisbee game. Watch 'The Goldbergs' WEDNESDAY 8|7c on ABC. 0

