Sumner Academy's Rowe earns 2nd Hy-Vee Athlete of the Week Award 4 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 01:29s - Published Sumner Academy's Rowe earns 2nd Hy-Vee Athlete of the Week Award Sumner Academy junior Jordyn Rowe earned her 2nd Hy-vee Athlete of the Week award after averaging more than 30 points per game this season. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Sumner Academy's Rowe earns 2nd Hy-Vee Athlete of the Week Award THE SEASON...FIVE FOOT ONE...NOPROBLEM...THIS HYVEEATHLETE OF THE WEEKKNOWS GOOD THINGSCOME IN SMALLPACKAGES...HERE'SHAYLEY LEWIS WITHMORE...Platt"It's just a gift, you knowJordyn is agenerational talent, she's everycoach's' dream."Hayley"Meet Jordyn Rowe, Sunmer HighSchool junior, 5'1" with shoeson,averaging around 30 points pergame after a huge breakoutseasonlast year"Rowe"Focused a lot on my shooting onmyform and how I need to focus anduhmake sure I have my followthroughcorrect and so I just make sureI dothat at practice and when I'mworkingout at home too:"Hayley"Although small in stature, hercoaches says shes a naturaltalent,but it's her work ethic thattakes herto the next level"Platt"Her motor never stops uh it'ssomething that the team feeds onand everybody wants to be likeher.When shes up and shes shootingeverybody is at the top of hergame."Hayley"So with their star point gaurdleadingthis 12-8 team, their goal is togo allthe way this season"Rowe"Hopefully winning state, goingtosub state and winning state."Platt"Were gonna give it everyhtingwehave in sub state and she wherethattakes us."Hayley"As for post high school,Joryn'salready got goals for that phaseoflife too."Rowe"Hopefully to play collegebasketballhopefully at Howard UniversityorXavier in Louisanna."Platt"Any college is going to takeJordynand is going to build their teamaround Jordyn she's just gotthatchemsity to her, everyone wantstobe aorund her aeverybody wantsbe her and warching her man,it'ssomething else."Hyvee Rep"Jordyn on behalf of Hyvee andNBC41 Action News it is my honor toprsent you with the Athlete oftheWeek, congrats





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Sumner Academy's Rowe earns 2nd Hy-Vee Athlete of the Week Award Sumner Academy junior Jordyn Rowe earned her 2nd Hy-vee Athlete of the Week award after averaging more than 30 points per game this season. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:30Published 5 hours ago Nitzel eyes perfection as Hy-Vee Athlete of the Week Seth Nitzel has been perfect this season. In fact, the last time he did drop a match was at state his junior year in the finals. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 01:17Published 3 days ago