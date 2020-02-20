Global  

Sweet Home, Will South among winners in Wednesday's boys prequarterfinal games

PREQUARTERFINALSTAKING PLACE ON THEBOYS BASKETBALLCOURT..

SWEET HOMEHOSTING KENMOREEAST..

BULLDOGSDOWN EARLY BUTEVENTUALLY GETTHINGS GOING..

ISAIAHPRICE FROM OUTSIDE,NOTHING BUT NET TOCUT THAT FIRSTQUARTER DEFICIT..PANTHERS THOUGH,TAKING ADVANTAGEINSIDE..

BRIANFERGUSON IN THELANE, FLOATS THATONE IN TO EXTENDTHEIR LEAD..PANTHERS TAKE IT,60-48 TO ADVANCE.A ROWDY STUDENTSECTION ON HANDWITH WILL SOUTHHOSTINGCHEEKTOWAGA..WARRIORS DOWN ATTHE HALF BUT MAKINGUP GROUND...MARKELL HENLEYTAKES THE INBOUNDSAND DRAINS THETHREE TO KEEP IT AONE POSSESSIONGAME BUT BILLIES -PULL AWAY LATE..KINGSLEY MITCHELLFINDS A LANE ANDCAPITALIZES WITH THELAYUP..

BILLIES TAKE ITAND ADVANCE WITH A




