STM Girls Soccer Pushing for 3-Peat

The stm girls soccer team going for its third straight state title.

They take on ben franklin on thursday afternoon at 4:30.

Head coach daniel underwood says h's impressed with all the talent these ladies have displayed after losing all the talent from last yea's team.

But they need to piece it together one more time to finish off the 3-peat.

We are focused on this yea's state championship.

Its really about this crew and the journey that the've had.

So we look to the past to celebrate it its great tradition.

It helps us understand the standards of the program.

Its about this crew and what they are going to accomplishalot of it is just fine tuning everything we ve done all year.

W've all 3 been handed the skills and the opportunities they need to win and we just need to put it all in play.

The ladies say they have a little bit of a friendly rivalry going with the boys soccer team that is also in the state championship.

The boys take on holy cross at 7:30pm on thursday so they hope to stick around watch the boys win and comeback with two state titles.

Reporting at stm high school ron snyder news