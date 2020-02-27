Remembering TV Pioneer Lee Phillip Bell

She hosted 'The Lee Phillip Show' and other programs on CBS 2 for decades, and created the soap operas 'The Young and the Restless' and 'The Bold and the Beautiful' with husband William Bell.



Recent related videos from verified sources CBS 2 Vault: A Salute To Lee Phillip Lee Phillip Bell, a broadcasting pioneer who hosted a talk show on CBS 2 for more than 30 years, died on Tuesday, Feb. 25. Here is a salute to her career from approximately the early 80s. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 10:00Published 3 hours ago Talk Show, Soap Opera Pioneer Lee Phillip Bell Dies She was host of 'The Lee Phillip Show' and other programs on CBS 2 for decades. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 00:25Published 6 hours ago