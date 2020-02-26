One team crowned district champs, two more punch tickets to district title game

Global  

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) - For the last 6 season, the 40th District has had the same girls champion.
C1 3 bourbon county.

Hannah hamelback gets the feed in the post.

She scores easily.

Cuts into that g-r-c lead.

Cardinals respond....kennedy igo dribble and pulls up from three.

Got em!

A reason she was region player of the year.

More from g-r- c...brianna byars drives and scores.

Extending that early lead.

Jadyn goodwin to mcclain murphy for three.

She nails it.

G-r-c wins 70 to 35.

They win their seventh straight district title.

42nd district semi- final scott county taking on bryan station.

Terrin hamilton from the top of the key.

Drains the three.

He had a game-high 26.

Station's james lindsay drives...the fadeaway...falls.

He led the defenders with 24.

Aaron leake kicks to elias richardson for three.

Count it!

Richardson had 3...leake with 21.

Station would respond.

Trent grundy drives puts up the floater.

Good!

He had 16.

It would take overtime, but scott county beats bryan station 64 to 63.

Cardinals face frederick douglass on friday for the district title.

43rd district semi- final.

Lexington catholic taking on dunbar.

Lex cath's ben johnson drives...and scores.

He led the knights with 24 points.

Nick spalding misses, but tim hall is there for the rebound and putback...rolls home.

He led the bulldogs with 15 points and 9 rebounds.

Ian rothbaur kick to luke wedding in the corner for three.

Nails it!

Lex cath running away with it.

Knights in transition..tim hall with the monster block...knocked that one out to centre parkway...he had 4 blocks.

Spalding again...this time the pump fake then the floater falls.

He finished with 13.

Lex cath wins this one 81 to 54.

They will face tates creek for the




