Trump says US ‘very, very ready’ to handle coronavirus as outbreak grows

US President Donald Trump has said the country is “very, very ready” to handle the coronavirus outbreak as a new case was confirmed in the country.

The American leader said he had put Vice President Mike Pence in charge of the domestic response to the virus known as Covid-19 which he insisted would not necessarily become a pandemic.

“This will end,” Mr Trump said of the outbreak at a White House news conference.