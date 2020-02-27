Global  

Trump says US 'very, very ready' to handle coronavirus as outbreak grows

US President Donald Trump has said the country is “very, very ready” to handle the coronavirus outbreak as a new case was confirmed in the country.

The American leader said he had put Vice President Mike Pence in charge of the domestic response to the virus known as Covid-19 which he insisted would not necessarily become a pandemic.

“This will end,” Mr Trump said of the outbreak at a White House news conference.
Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Pence put in charge of dealing with threat

Coronavirus: Pence put in charge of dealing with threatUS President Donald Trump declared that the US is "very, very ready" for whatever the coronavirus...
New Zealand Herald - Published Also reported by •CBC.caReuters India


Trump Dismisses CDC Warning on Coronavirus Outbreak: ‘I Don’t Think It’s Inevitable’

President Donald Trump dismissed warnings from the CDC it is "inevitable" that coronavirus will...
Mediaite - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times



Tweets about this

ElderGrizzly

Elder Grizzly Trump’s own officials contradicted him at the same briefing. He can’t help but lie even when lives are at risk… https://t.co/SUhzeampHo 48 seconds ago

RoamersGirl

Original Hil RT @dweezycpt: Trump has put Mike Pence in charge of the response team that will be overseeing the #CoronavirusOutbreak ,#Covid_19 . Yes Mi… 1 minute ago

MyGrannyTheGeek

RocketGirl 🚀 RT @ddale8: Asked about making Pence his point man on this, Trump says, "Anybody that knows anything about health care, they look at the In… 2 minutes ago

espertaconfusa

Reli RT @11thHour: Trump now says he doesn't want any help from other countries in the next election. But in the past... he's sounded very, very… 2 minutes ago

PapooTx

Bryan (Papoo) #ImpeachAndRemove RT @FeistyLibLady: Aren't presidents supposed to ease your fear of things like the coronavirus? Trump can't even get the number of confirm… 2 minutes ago

larriemoss

Larrie Moss RT @jasonrantz: Man asks Elizabeth Warren how she'll deal with Trump’s Pocahontas nickname for her. She got it after years of lying about b… 2 minutes ago

Kate97417476

Kate RT @funder: Trump looks very orange and has those tanning goggle eyes. It looks ridiculous. Trump is giving updates on individual cases of… 2 minutes ago

lmdepalacios

Guadalupe Palacios 🌹🌎🌏🌍 RT @AJEnglish: Trump says US 'very, very ready' for coronavirus: Live updates https://t.co/ZL7B4yFEUx 3 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

United States on alert for coronavirus [Video]United States on alert for coronavirus

President Donald Trump has announced that Vice President Mike Pence will be “in charge” of the administration’s response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 02:23Published

Preparing for the coronavirus in Arizona [Video]Preparing for the coronavirus in Arizona

Officials say state is ready if there is an outbreak.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 01:56Published

