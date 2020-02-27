Global  

'We were all pretty scared': Molson Coors Brewing employees react to mass shooting

'We were all pretty scared': Molson Coors Brewing employees react to mass shooting

'We were all pretty scared': Molson Coors Brewing employees react to mass shooting

Molson Coors Brewing Company has hundreds of employees at the Milwaukee campus.

The intersection of 46th and State became a designated pick up location for workers.

It was there we saw lots of hugs and phone calls as employees left a harrowing experience.
