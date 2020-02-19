Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Reality Check: Klobuchar's Most Memorable Debate

Reality Check: Klobuchar's Most Memorable Debate

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:13s - Published < > Embed
Reality Check: Klobuchar's Most Memorable Debate

Reality Check: Klobuchar's Most Memorable Debate

Sen.

Amy Klobuchar made several claims during Monday night's debate -- and sparked a viral moment, reports Pat Kessler (2:13).

WCCO 4 News At 10 – February 26, 2020
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

CBS4 Weekly Reality Check [Video]CBS4 Weekly Reality Check

Pres. Trump Visits Colorado Springs, Democratic presidential candidates focus on Colorado.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 03:32Published

Jordyn Woods had a 'reality check' when Tristan Thompson kissing scandal broke [Video]Jordyn Woods had a 'reality check' when Tristan Thompson kissing scandal broke

The model was ousted by the Kardashian-Jenner family when she was accused of kissing the basketball star.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:20Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.