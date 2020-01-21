Global  

Gerrard: Rangers ready for anyone

Steven Gerrard says Rangers are looking forward to Friday's draw for the last 16 of the Europa League.
Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says he will only make signings in January if the club sell any players before the end of the month.

