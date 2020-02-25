Global  

OC Health Officials Declare Local Health Emergency Over Coronavirus

OC Health Officials Declare Local Health Emergency Over Coronavirus

OC Health Officials Declare Local Health Emergency Over Coronavirus

Orange County officials Wednesday declared a local health emergency in response to one confirmed case of coronavirus in the county.
