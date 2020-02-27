|
'I'd love Ronaldo, Messi at Inter Miami'
|
'I'd love Ronaldo, Messi at Inter Miami'
David Beckham, owner of the new Major League Soccer franchise Inter Miami, says he would love to have Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi playing for his new team.
