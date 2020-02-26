Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Language lessons with Dier and Davies

Language lessons with Dier and Davies

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 03:19s - Published < > Embed
Language lessons with Dier and Davies

Language lessons with Dier and Davies

Tottenham take on Wolves on St David's Day on Sunday.

Watch Wales defender Ben Davies try to teach Welsh to team-mate Eric Dier, while Dier returns the favour to teach Portuguese to his team-mate.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Spurs duo’s language challenge! [Video]Spurs duo’s language challenge!

Ahead of St David’s day on Sunday, Tottenham’s Ben Davies tries to teach team-mate Eric Dier Welsh – and learn Portuguese in exchange!

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 03:19Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.