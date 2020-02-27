Trump says coronavirus risk in U.S. is low; CDC confirms first case of unknown origin

Christine Kelly RT @AoifeTDoyle: Is @POTUS doing “a Xi-Jinping” of China on this and denying that #COVIDー19 is a threat to the USA, in spite of the risk of… 9 seconds ago

PM of Australia News Coronavirus: Trump says US risk 'very low' as Australian PM warns pandemic is 'upon us' : #auspol #australiapm https://t.co/TC1q5BAMrI 27 seconds ago

tom Coronavirus latest updates: Australia initiates emergency plan as Trump says risk to US is 'very low' – The Guardian https://t.co/6emSlWbn8W 39 seconds ago

Aoife Thomas Doyle Is @POTUS doing “a Xi-Jinping” of China on this and denying that #COVIDー19 is a threat to the USA, in spite of the… https://t.co/g2Tn0ziXK0 45 seconds ago

🌸 Roar 🌺 RT @guardian: Trump says risk to US low while Australia enacts #coronavirus emergency response plan – live updates https://t.co/vhxWFyWsLC 1 minute ago

TweetMarket1 Coronavirus news: Australia initiates emergency plan as Trump says risk to US is 'very low' - live updates… https://t.co/zpaeBS0Fbg 1 minute ago

Jarhead Trader RT @CNBCnow: Trump says coronavirus risk to the American people ‘remains very low’ https://t.co/NGq1rCfcS6 https://t.co/MSnO66awu3 5 minutes ago