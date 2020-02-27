Trump says coronavirus risk in U.S. is low; CDC confirms first case of unknown origin

Global  

President Donald Trump told Americans on Wednesday that the risk from coronavirus remained &quot;very low,&quot; and placed Vice President Mike Pence in charge of the U.S. response to the looming global health crisis.

This report produced by Chris Dignam.
