Southern Oregon routs Warner Pacific in conference tournament quarterfinals

It was another night of s-o-u versus warner pacific - this time the men's teams took the court.

The knights this season have been able to keep games close before the raiders offense would heat up.

S-o-u's focus tonight: start hot and stay hot.

(topic key) the raiders had their eyes set on two straight wins over w-p-u.

===== early goings of the game, tate hoffman swats a shot away.

Teron bradford with the rebound and pass in transition.

Jordan hunt finishes the fast break with a slam.

===== knights ball on the other end, morris bethea who just had his shot blocked, drives the lane and makes the basket through contact.

Raiders lead cut to four.

===== second half, aaron borich with the feed inside to hoffman.

Tate says take that!

That gets the crowd fired up as the raiders lead expands to eight points.

===== a few plays later, borich pulls up from range... and medford's josh washington with the big man put back.

74-49 raiders.

===== and to bury the knights... don't do it to 'em josh... tre ball is good!

(hard final) raiders win their eighth straight at home and will host a semifinal match up.

(take aaron key) aaron borich says, "after the last game we knew where we could fix up the little things.

We watched the film back, coach told us what we could do right.

We kind of ran them into the floor.

We knew we were deeper coming in, we feel like we've got the deepest bench in the whole country.

You know, we've got 12 guys, 13 guys that can play so we knew that if we just ran them eventually they'd start to cave in and we'd make a run, like