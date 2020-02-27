Global  

Sam Smith Dreams Come True Movie Trailer Plot synopsis: Take a look at the life of music-industry sensation, Sam Smith.

Follow his path to stardom from his crucial formative years – to current international fame.

Hear the story of how his failed romances that led to his universally adored ballads.

Featuring the Tracks: "Time Won't Wait", "Momentarily Mine", "A Little Melancholy", "All This Madness", and "Out of our Heads".
