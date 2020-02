23ABC News at 11 p.m. Top Stories for February 26, 2020

CONTROVERSY AT THE COUNTYELECTIONS OFFICE...THE KERN COUNTY ELECTIONOFFICIAL -- WHO 23ABC WAS TOLDRETIRED FROM THE ELECTIONSDEPARTMENT JUST DAYS BEFORESUPER TUESDAY -- IS NOW TELLING23ABC NEWS THAT SHE DID NOTRETIRE BUT WAS OUSTED.SHE SPOKE TO US LIVE ON 23ABCNEWS AT SIX..."I DID NOT RETIRE.

I WASLITERALLYREMOVED FROM MY POSITION LASTTHURSDAY."THIS COMING JUST FIVE DAYSBEFORE VOTERS HEAD TO THEPOLLS FOR SUPER TUESDAY...ELECTION OFFICIALS SAYINGASSISTANT REGISTRAR OFVOTERS JACKIE SAINT GEORGEANNOUNCED HER RETIREMENT.THEY TOLD 23ABC IT WAS ALL PARTOF THEIR PLAN SINCE 20-15DESPITE WHAT LOOKS LIKE A SUDDENDEPARTURE.HOWEVER -- ST.

GEORGE SAID SHEWAS TOLD THAT SHE WAS ON AYEAR'S PROBATION AND THAT SHEDIDN'T NEED TO BE TOLD THEREASON FOR IT.ST.

GEORGE SAID AS FAR AS SHEKNOWS IT WASN'T DUE TOPREPARATION FOR THE PRIMARY.SHE DID SAY SHE THINKS THEELECTIONS OFFICE ISPREPARED FOR THE MARCH ELECTION-- BUT WAS CRITICAL OFTHE LEADERSHIP."THEY HAVE A VERY GOOD STAFFTHERE.EVERYBODY I WORKED WITHTHERE.......JUST UNFORTUNATE THEY HAVEBADLEADERSHIP."23ABC REACHED OUT TO COUNTYOFFICIALS FOR A RESPONSE ONWHAT ST.

GEORGE SAID THIS EVENING.WE HAVE NOT RECEIVED A RESPONSEAS OF NEWS TIME.MEANWHILE WE DID SPEAK TO THEELECTIONS OFFICE AND MARYBEDARD EARLIER TODAY BEFORESAINT GEORGE SPOKE TO US THISEVENING...THE ELECTIONS OFFICE WOULDN'TPROVIDE DETAILS INTO WHY JACKIEST.

GEORGE HAD LEFT HER POST SOSUDDENLY.ELECTION OFFICIALS SAYING SHELEAVES BEHIND MORETHAN 20 YEARS OF EXPERIENCE-BUTTHAT THE PERSON WHO ISSCHEDULED TO FILL IN -- ISTEMPORARILY QUALIFIED.ELECTION OFFICIALS TELLING 23ABCIT WILL NOT IMPACTTHE UPCOMING ELECTION..."WE DON'T EXPECT ANY IMPACTTUESDAYS' ELECTION.""BUT WE RE PLANNING FOR IT WEPUT TOGETHER A REORGANIZATIONPLAN IN 2015"BEDARD TELLING US THAT AMYESPINOZA -THE ASSISTANTAUDITOR CONTROLLER -- WILL BESTEPPING INTO GEORGE'SPOSITION.NOW TO THE PRESIDENTIAL RACE FOR2020 -AND THE COUNTDOWN TO THE SOUTHCAROLINAPRIMARY -TONIGHT JOE BIDEN WITH A MAJORENDORSEMENTTHERE.

IT COMES AFTER DEMOCRATSTOOK ON FRONTRUNNERBERNIE SANDERS - IN A RECENTDEBATE.ABC'S MARY BRUCE - IS INCHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINAWITH THE NEW DETAILS WE ARELEARNING ABOUT THE RACE...TODAY IN SOUTH CAROLINA, JOEBIDEN GOT A BIG BOOST.

THECOVETED ENDORSEMENT OF THESTATE'S MOST POWERFULDEMOCRAT, CONGRESSMAN JIMCLYBURNI KNOW JOE.

BUTMOST IMPORTANTLY, JOE KNOWS US.BIDEN IS PROMISING VOTERS ACOMEBACKI PROMISE YOU THIS.

IF YOU SENDME OUTOF SOUTH CAROLINA WITH AVICTORY, THERE WILL BE NOSTOPPING US.BERNIE SANDERS SAYS THAT WON'THAPPEN.JOE IS A FRIEND OF MINE AND ADECENT GUY BUT THAT IS NOT THEVOTING RECORDOR THE HISTORY THAT IS GONNAEXCITE PEOPLE, BRING THEM INTOTHE POLITICALPROCESS AND BEAT TRUMP.BUT ON THE DEBATE STAGE,SANDERS' RIVALS ARGUED HE IS THEONE WHO WON'T BE ABLE TO TAKE ONTRUMP.VLADIMIR PUTIN THINKS THATDONALD TRUMP SHOULD BE PRESIDENTOF THEUNITED STATES, AND THAT'S WHYRUSSIA IS HELPING YOU GETELECTED.OH, MR. BLOOMBERG --SO THAT YOU'LL LOSE TO HIM(REAX)SANDERS FIRED BACKHEY, MR. PUTIN, IF I'M PRESIDENTOF THEUNITED STATES, TRUST ME, YOU'RENOT GOING TO INTERFERE IN ANYMOREAMERICAN ELECTIONS.IT WAS A PILE-ON.

THE CANDIDATESPUMMELING THE FRONTRUNNER.IF YOU THINK THE LAST FOUR YEARSHAS BEEN CHAOTIC, DIVISIVE,TOXIC,EXHAUSTING, IMAGINE SPENDING THEBETTER PART OF 2020 WITH BERNIESANDERSVERSUS DONALD TRUMP.

THINK ABOUTWHAT THAT WILL BE LIKE FOR THISCOUNTRY.

(CHEERS)BIDEN, EAGER TO STUNT SANDERS'MOMENTUM, SLAMMED HIM ONEVERYTHING FROM HEALTH CARE TOGUN CONTROL.BERNIE, IN FACT, HASN'T PASSEDMUCH OF ANYTHING.

(CHEERS)SANDERS UNPHASED.I'M HEARING MY NAME MENTIONED ALITTLE BIT TONIGHT.

(LAUGHTER) IWONDERWHY.AND 23ABC WANTS TO HELP YOU MAKEAN INFORMEDDECISION ON SUPER TUESDAY WHICHIS LESS THAN A WEEKAWAY ON MARCH 3RD -- AND THEDAY CALIFORNIA VOTERS GO TOTHE POLLS.WE HAVE INFORMATION ON LOCALMEASURES, NATIONAL ANDLOCAL CANDIDATES, ALONG WITHPROPOSITIONS ONOUR WEBSITE -- TURN TO 23 DOTCOM.BAKERSFIELD HAD A RECORDBREAKING AFTERNOON HIGH TODAYBEATING THE OLD RECORD OF 80SET IN 1992.

HIGH PRESSURE ISDOMINATING ACROSS THE ENTIREWEST COAST AND WILL BE MOVINGONSHORE BY FRIDAY.TEMPERATURES WILL BE NEARING THERECORD EACH DAY FORTHE REST OF THE WEEK INBAKERSFIELD.

THE RECORD ONTHURSDAY IS 83 SET IN 1980 ANDFRIDAY'S RECORD IS 81 SET IN1926.VALLEY AIR QUALITY REMAINSMODERATE ON THURSDAY ANDTHERE IS NO BURING UNLESS WITH AREGISTEREDDEVICE.THE 80S WON'T LAST LONG ASCALIFORNIA WILL FEEL THE RETURNOF WINTER-LIKE TEMPERATURES THISWEEKEND.

A STORM SYSTEMPUSHING SOUTH FROM THE GULF OFALASKA WILL BE BRINGINGGUSTY WINDS TO KERN COUNTSATURDAY AND SUNDAY.

THIS WILLDROP TEMPERATURES DRASTICALLY BYSUNDAY, WITHBAKERFIELD REACHING THEUPPER-50S!

THIS STORM ALSOCAUSING INSTABILITY IN THEATMOSPHERE WITH THE CHANCE FORISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS SUNDAYAFTERNOON.

IT LOOKS LIKE MOST OFTHE SNOW FALLING WILL BE IN THESIERRAS TO OUR NORTH, AND THEBEST CHANCE FOR RAIN IS IN THEKERN COUNTY MOUNTAINS.YOU CAN EXPECT DRY AND NEARAVERAGE CONDITIONS TO START NEXTWEEK.NOW TO THE LATEST IN THECORONAVIRUS EMERGENCY -TULARE COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTHOFFICIALS ANNOUNCINGSEVERAL INDIVIDUALS IN TULARECOUNTY HAVE BEENPLACED ON VOLUNTARY QUARANTINE.THE TULARE COUNTY HEALTHDEPARTMENT SAYING NINEPEOPLE ARE ON "SELF-ISOLATION"AND BEING MONITORED FORSYMPTOMS, BECAUSE THEY RECENTLYTRAVELED TOCHINA OR BEEN IN CONTACT WITHSOMEONE WHO HAD.ABC'S ALEX PRESHA HAS MORE ONPRESIDENT TRUMPADDRESSING THE OUTBREAK -- ANDTHE CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROLWARNING AMERICANS TO BE PREPAREDFOR THE INEVITIBLEHERE AT HOME...TONIGHT, THEY'RE WORKINGOVERTIME AT LOS ANGELESINTERNATIONAL AIRPORT?.DISINFECTING, TO HELP PREVENT ANYPOSSIBLE SPREAD OF THECORONAVIRUS.A KOREAN AIRLINESFLIGHT ATTENDANT WHO IS BELIEVEDTO HAVE WORKEDFLIGHTS IN AND OUT OF THEAIRPORT TESTED POSTIVE TODAYFOR THE VIRUS.WE'RE DISINFECTING LAX EVERYHOUR.

WE'RE MAKING SURE THATTHOSE POINTSOF ENTRY AND THOSE PLACES WHEREWE COULD SEE SOMEBODY COME INAND CREATE A VECTOR ARE SECUREAS WE CAN POSSIBLY MAKE THEM."IN WASHINGTON, PRESIDENT TRUMPINSISTING THE COUNTRY ISPREPARED.WE'RE VERY VERY READY FOR THISWHETHER IT'S AN OUTBREAK OR ATVERYLOW LEVELS.ANNOUNCING VICE PRESIDENT PENCEWILL TAKE CHARGE IN THECOUNTRY'S FIGHT AGAINST COV-ID-19."I LOOK FORWARD TO SERVING INTHIS ROLE AND BRINGING TOGETHERALL THEMEMBERS OF THE CORONA TASKFORCE?"THIS IS THE CURRENT HEAT MAP?WITH THE VIRUS SPREADINGTO SIXTEEN EUROPEAN COUNTRIES INLESS THAN AWEEK.

IN ITALY, WHERE MORE THAN400 PEOPLE HAVE DIED FROMTHE CORONAVIRUS, ALL CATHOLICMASSES HAVEBEEN CANCELLED IN MILAN?

BUT THEPOPE STILL CELEBRATED ASHWEDNESDAY IN ROME.STUDENTS STUDYING ABROAD AREPACKING THEIR BAGS ANDHEADING HOME.AND HERE ARE SOME OF MY OTHERROOMMATES WHO ARE STILL PACKINGTHEIRSTUFF IN THE HALLWAY."WE'RE GETTING ON AN EARLYFLIGHT TOMORROW.COMING BACK TO THE U-S WHERETHERE ARE ALREADY DOZENSOF CASES..

AND HEALTH OFFICIALSSAY WE SHOULD PREPARE FORMORE.HEALTH OFFICIALS ARE ALSORECOMMENDINGAMERICANS BE MORE VIGILANT - BYCLEANING SURFACES THEYTOUCH, WASHING THEIR HANDSFREQUENTLY, COVERING THEIRMOUTHS AND NOSES WHEN COUGHING.AND IF YOU'RE SICK..STAY AT HOME.

ALEX PRESHA, ABCNEWS, WASHINGTON.MEANWHILE ON A LIGHTER NOTE BACKHERE AT HOME --WE ARE LEARNING MORE DETAILS ONTHE FUNDING BEINGGIVEN TO CITIES THROUGHOUT THECENTRAL VALLEY -- ALL TO HELPIMPROVE OR BUILD NEW PARKS --SEVERAL OF THE CITIES RECEIVINGFUNDING ARE HERE IN KERNCOUNTY...ASSEMBLYMEMBER RUDY SALASAPPLAUDED THE CALIFORNIA STATEPARKS AWARD OF MORE THAN 13MILLION DOLLARS IN NEW GRANTSTO CREATE PARKS IN THE CENTRALVALLEY.SPECIFICALLY IN KERN COUNTY, THECITIES OF BAKERSFIELD,DELANO, AND SHAFTER WILL ALL BERECEIVING INVESTMENTS TOBUILD NEW PARKS.IN 20-18, CALIFORNIA VOTERSPASSED THE CALIFORNIADROUGHT, WATER, PARKS, CLIMATE,COASTAL PROTECTION, ANDOUTDOOR ACCESS FOR ALL ACT --ALSO SIMPLY KNOWN AS PROP68, THE PROPOSITION DIRECTED254-POINT-9 MILLIONTO STATE PARKS FOR GRANTS TOCREATE NEW PARKS FOR ALLCALIFORNIANS.ACCORDING TO SALAS'S OFFICE --THIS IS THE STATE'S LARGESTINVESTMENT IN GRANT FUNDINGHISTORY TARGETED FORUNDER-SERVED COMMUNITIES.EARLIER THIS WEEK WE MENTIONEDONE OF THE PROJECTSIN BAKERSFIELD COMING FROM THEGRANT FUNDING WAS A NEW PARKIN SOUTHEAST BAKERSFIELD.HERE'S A LOOK AT THE BREAKDOWNOF THE FUNDING THAT'S COMING TOKERN COUNTY --THE CITY OF BAKERSFIELD ISRECEIVING JUST OVER THREEMILLION DOLLARS.THE CITY OF DELANO WILL RECEIVEONE-POINT-EIGHTMILLION DOLLARS.AND SHAFTER IS RECEIVING THELARGEST AMOUNT AT - EIGHT-POINT-FIVE MILLION DOLLARS.THE PLANS FOR SHAFTER INCLUDECREATING THE SHAFTERCOMMUNITY PARK THROUGH THEACQUISITION OF 42-POINT-4 ACRESOF LAND.COMING UP --THE DEADLY SHOOTING ATTACK AT ABREWERY IN MILWAUKEE -- THE