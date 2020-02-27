Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Volunteers clean up heaps of plastic waste on the Belawan seafront in Indonesia

Volunteers clean up heaps of plastic waste on the Belawan seafront in Indonesia

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 03:23s - Published < > Embed
Volunteers clean up heaps of plastic waste on the Belawan seafront in Indonesia

Volunteers clean up heaps of plastic waste on the Belawan seafront in Indonesia

Hundreds of volunteers clean up heaps of rubbish on the Belawan seafront as part of National Waste Care Day in Indonesia.

The country's Minister of Environment and Forestry revealed that Indonesia reaches 67 million tons of waste produced per day.

This footage was filmed on February 27 in Medan.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Al_IvanDamanik

Albert Ivan Damanik Recent work.. Volunteers clean up heaps of plastic waste on the Belawan seafront in Indonesia https://t.co/0RfBVX9pvo via @Yahoo 19 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.