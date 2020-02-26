Pharmacies stock up as Brazil confirms first coronavirus case

Pharmacies in Brazil are bracing for an increase in demand of gloves and mouth masks after the country confirmed the first case of a fast-spreading new coronavirus in Latin America on Wednesday (February 26).

Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta said there are 20 suspected cases of the new coronavirus in the country, and 12 of them had visited Italy.

He expects that number to jump as more Brazilian tourists return from their travels.

Following the news, this pharmacy reported a surge in demand in face masks.