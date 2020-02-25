Global  

Britain’s Bob Weighton becomes oldest man in the world

Briton Bob Weighton has become the oldest man in the world following the death of the previous holder of the title in Japan.

Chitetsu Watanabe is reported to have died at the age of 112 in Japan on Sunday, just days after claiming his Guinness World Record certificate.
