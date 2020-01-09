Australian PM says world headed for 'pandemic,' puts emergency response plan in place

Global  

There is every sign the world is about to be gripped by a pandemic of coronavirus, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison warned on Thursday, as Canberra kicked off emergency measures to restrain the spread of the disease.
