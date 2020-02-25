Lie-flat in economy class? Air New Zealand unveils flying bunk beds

Global  

Video Credit: Reuters Studio
Air New Zealand may have come up with a way to cram lie-flat beds into economy class, revealing plans for a triple-decker sleep pod.

Adam Reed reports.
For many flyers a luxury lie flat bed on long-haul flights has been out of reach, but economy passengers might soon have another option.

Air New Zealand has developed a sleeping pod prototype that could help passengers cope with near-18 hour flights.

The Economy Skynest concept unveiled on Wednesday (February 26) features six bunks, much like those on sleeper trains.

The opportunity to stretch out would come at a cost in addition to their regular seat, but one the airline believes people would be willing to pay, especially as demand rises for non-stop services.

Turning the pods into reality won't be easy.

Analysts say the airline faces a stiff hurdle in making the economics of the new product work, and in meeting safety requirements.

The airline said it would make a final decision on the Skynest next year, after it assessed the performance of its new Auckland to New York route, due to take flight in October.



