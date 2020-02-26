Global  

Delhi violence: After Ajit Doval, CM Kejriwal visits affected areas

Delhi violence: After Ajit Doval, CM Kejriwal visits affected areas

Delhi violence: After Ajit Doval, CM Kejriwal visits affected areas

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal visited violence-hit areas on Wednesday.

Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia toured northeast Delhi.

They were seen interacting with locals and reassuring them.

Earlier, Delhi HC had said that highest functionaries should visit victims. Kejriwal's visit came hours after a similar move by Ajit Doval.

The National Security Advisor had visited many violence-hit localities.

Doval had said that a 'few criminals do things like this'.
Delhi violence death toll rises to 27, PM Narendra Modi, NSA Ajit Doval appeal for peace

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval visited several riot-hit areas in North East Delhi to take...
Zee News - Published

Delhi clashes: 17 dead, NSA Ajit Doval visits violence-hit areas

The death toll in the violence that flared up in northeast Delhi, reached 17 on Wednesday. Guru Tegh...
Mid-Day - Published


Abhijeet0907

i Abhijeet# RT @ani_digital: Insha Allah peace will prevail: NSA Ajit Doval after interacting with locals in violence-hit areas of Delhi Read @ANI Sto… 3 hours ago

mynews2020

Ⓜ️¥🆕$2⃣0⃣2⃣0⃣ Reports of arson and unrest emerged from northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura, Maujpur and Karawal Nagar areas late on Wedn… https://t.co/7BcJy9tDUS 4 hours ago

GetakaC

Getaka - Know things before others do Brittle Quiet Delhi After Four Days Of Communal Mayhem, NSA Ajit Doval Visits Violence-Hit Northeast Region… https://t.co/TXeef6Oplk 5 hours ago

tufailelif

Tufail Ahmad RT @PrasadScribe: Sweeping changes likely in Delhi Police after cops caught napping on violence #delhivoilence https://t.co/X3VRB7bTIV 5 hours ago

pnkjjsr

pnkjjsr Delhi violence live updates: Uneasy calm after Ajit Doval's visit, toll mounts to 28 https://t.co/2T653SWFZH 6 hours ago

azamhusainpj5

azam husain RT @RohitKSinghlko: Sweeping changes likely in Delhi Police after cops caught napping on violence via @htTweets https://t.co/k8YVfp0JgC 6 hours ago

indiatimes

Indiatimes All the important news you should catch up on. https://t.co/M4GF8vEZ7R 6 hours ago

satyendrakanoji

satyendra Sweeping changes likely in Delhi Police after cops caught napping on violence via @htTweets https://t.co/AoF6dkcqYH 6 hours ago


DCW chief Swati Maliwal visits violence hit areas in NE Delhi

DCW chief Swati Maliwal visits violence hit areas in NE Delhi

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:59Published

'Inshallah...': NSA Ajit Doval's message after visiting Delhi violence hotspots [Video]'Inshallah...': NSA Ajit Doval's message after visiting Delhi violence hotspots

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval visited areas in north-east Delhi where violence broke out three days ago. Doval interacted with locals in Maujpur and other areas and asked assured them of..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:42Published

