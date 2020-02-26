Delhi violence: After Ajit Doval, CM Kejriwal visits affected areas

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal visited violence-hit areas on Wednesday.

Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia toured northeast Delhi.

They were seen interacting with locals and reassuring them.

Earlier, Delhi HC had said that highest functionaries should visit victims. Kejriwal's visit came hours after a similar move by Ajit Doval.

The National Security Advisor had visited many violence-hit localities.

Doval had said that a 'few criminals do things like this'.