Carney: Private finance role in reaching net zero 'critical'

Carney: Private finance role in reaching net zero 'critical'

Carney: Private finance role in reaching net zero 'critical'

Mark Carney says that private finance will have a "critical role" to play in achieving a net zero carbon emissions economy.

Speaking in the City of London at the climate finance strategy for COP26, the Governor of the Bank of England said that the private financial sector can take actions which "people are demanding and that future generations deserve." Report by Jonesia.

