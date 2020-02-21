How The UK’s New Immigration Policy Will Affect Women

The government has set out its new points-based immigration system, which includes a salary threshold of £25,600.

Home secretary Priti Patel has suggested that staff shortages resulting from lower immigration can be filled by people who are “economically inactive” in the UK.

We spoke to Sophie Walker, Chief Executive of the Young Women’s Trust, to hear how these new policies will affect women most of all.