'We're trying to make sure we make the right decisions' - Australian Olympic boss on coronavirus

(SOUNDBITE) (English) CHEF DE MISSION FOR THE TOKYO 2020 AUSTRALIAN OLYMPIC TEAM, IAN CHESTERMAN, SAYING: "There's no doubt at the moment that our total focus is on the Games happening on July 24.

Every indication we have from the IOC is that the Games are proceeding and that's the way we're working.

We are not developing any other plans along the way.

It's a great moment for the athletes, these athletes have worked incredibly hard over the four years and it's their dream to get to Tokyo, so we want to make that possible for them and that's the way we are working." STORY: Australia's Chief de Mission for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics said on Thursday (February 27) everyone involved in the 2020 Olympics is 'trying to make sure we make the right decisions along the way'.

The Minister of Health of Japan announced Tuesday (February 25) that it is still too early to talk about a possible cancellation of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games that are expected to take place from July 24.

The coronavirus, which can be transmitted from person to person, has killed more than 2,500 people and infected over 80,000 people, mostly on the mainland.

It has already jumped to about 30 countries and territories, prompting governments to impose travel curbs to contain its spread.

