President Trump Sues NY Times

amazed RT @theMRC: The Trump campaign announced that it is suing the New York Times for having “knowingly published false and defamatory statement… 2 seconds ago

Mark Kim Marion RT @KUTV2News: President Trump is taking on the New York Times. https://t.co/xRnAqQNO9Z 1 minute ago

Jeff Leitch RT @CNN: President Trump's 2020 campaign has filed a libel lawsuit against The New York Times. A spokesperson for the newspaper said, "The… 3 minutes ago

CBSutton RT @ckkirsch1: That is why the are really know as the New York Slimes. Go get ‘em President Trump. Trump sues New York Times for l… 4 minutes ago

KUTV 2News President Trump is taking on the New York Times. https://t.co/xRnAqQNO9Z 7 minutes ago

ABC 13 News - WSET President @realDonaldTrump's campaign is suing the @nytimes for defamation, saying it was responsible for claiming… https://t.co/F8rimNc6mo 10 minutes ago