Macaulay Culkin joins American Horror Story

Macaulay Culkin joins American Horror Story

Macaulay Culkin joins American Horror Story

Macaulay Culkin has joined the cast of 'American Horror Story' for the 10th season, alongside Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters.
Macaulay Culkin Joins American Horror Story Season 10 Alongside Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters

American Horror Story season 10 has a cast, and what a cast it is. The stars of the new season...
E! Online - Published

Macaulay Culkin joins American Horror Story for season ten

Macaulay Culkin joins American Horror Story for season tenThe show's creator Ryan Murphy announced the cast list with a video on Instagram, set to the tune of...
Tamworth Herald - Published


Macaulay Culkin joins cast of 'American Horror Story' [Video]Macaulay Culkin joins cast of 'American Horror Story'

The 'Home Alone' star's involvement was announced by series creator Ryan Murphy in an Instagram video.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:07Published

American Horror Story Season 10 Cast - Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Macaulay Culkin [Video]American Horror Story Season 10 Cast - Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Macaulay Culkin

American Horror Story Season 10 Cast Announcement (HD) Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Macaulay Culkin The American Horror Story Season 10 cast includes Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Macaulay Culkin, Lily..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:18Published

